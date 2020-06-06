CDWP clears $7.2 b ML-1 project, refers to ECNEC for final approval

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Saturday cleared the railway Main line (ML-1) project worth of US$7.2 billion and referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP meeting held here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair also approved 13 projects worth Rs.36.18 billion and recommended four other projects worth Rs. 184 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The ML-1 starts from Karachi, passes through Kotri/Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and terminates at Peshawar.

The line is 1,872 km long, including the 55 km long Taxila - Havelian section and 91 km long Lodhran-Khanewal section.

The project envisages up-gradation of ML-1, establishment of a dry port near Havelian Railway Station; up gradation of Pakistan Railway academy Walton in Lahore; passenger facilities development of important railway stations, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Rohri in Sindh province; Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi in Punjab province; Nowshehra and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The CDWP also approved a project titled "Establishment of 132 kV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP)" worth Rs. 1493.10 million. The object of this project is to provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

Similarly the meeting also approved another project namely "Replacement of LT Bare Conductor with ABC Cable in Peshawar, Khyber and Bannu Circle" worth Rs. 2806.4 million.

The project related to Physical Planning and Housing titled "Development of Ziarat Town, Baluchistan" worth Rs. 1180.09 million was also approved in the meeting while another project construction of new campus of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Islamabad worth Rs. 4545.488 million was also approved by CDWP.

Likewise the meeting also okayed establishment of university of Turbat phase-11 valuing Rs. 1456.14 million and another project for provision of missing facilities at the university of Swabi New Campus Site" worth Rs.

1386.462 million was also approved.

Four projects related to Transport and Communications were referred to ECNEC.

These four projects include construction of 10th avenue including interchange and under passes at 10th avenue from IJP Road to Khayban-e-Iqbal Islamabad to be completed at a cost of Rs. 11078 million, construction of Hosab-Awaran Khuzdar section of M-8 project, Package -1 Hoshab AwaranLenghth 146 Km worth Rs. 26354.293 million, construction of Peshawar Torkham Motorway Project and Link Road Connecting Motorway with N-5 and N-55 as part of Khyber pass Economic Corridor Project worth Rs. 76551 million and feasibility study and detailed engineering design of construction of Swat motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur phase -II - 79.69km worth Rs. 70094.729 million.

CDWP meeting approved five projects of Ministry of Railways.

These projects include "Rehabilitation and Dualization of Karachi Circular railway phase 11" worth Rs. 8705.598 million, "Rehabilitation of Track between Rehmani Nagar and Bakrani Road on Dadu-Habib Kot Section Sukkur Division phase -4" worth Rs. 1987.478 million, "Rehabilitation of Track between Baruli & Sohan Bridge on Kundian Attock City Section Peshawar Division phase -1" worth Rs. 1964.937 million, "Re-commissioning of 05 Nos Accidental Diesel Electric Locomotives" worth Rs. 1261 million and "Rehabilitation of Track between Sama Satta Bhawalnagar on Sama Satta Amruka Section " worth Rs. 3183.164 million.

Two projects related to water resources including land acquisition for the project construction of water from Indus River System at Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi valuing Rs. 3154.671 million and Rs 3056.075 million project of construction of small storage dams in district Khuzdar were also approved in the meeting.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.