CDWP clears energy projects of over Rs 122.12 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved a project worth Rs 3.63 billion and recommended three including two hydro power projects worth Rs122.128 billion with World Bank share of $450 million to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved a project worth Rs 3.63 billion and recommended three including two hydro power projects worth Rs122.128 billion with World Bank share of $450 million to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Projects related to energy and water resources came up for discussion in the meeting.

Government of KP presented three energy projects worth Rs 122,128.25 million.

First project related to energy namely "Hiring of Planning Consultants and management Support Consultants for Energy Sector Development and Institutional Strengthening under the World Bank Assisted KP Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Program" worth Rs 5775 million, was approved in the meeting.

The objective of the project is to prepare plans, feasibility studies/design studies through planning consultants, institutional strengthening through management support consultants and capacity building of PEDO/Energy and Power Department KP.

The committee referred the construction of 157 MW Madian Hydropower Project, District Swat, under the World Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Program (KPHREDP), worth Rs. 79.798 billion to ECNEC for further approval.

The project will generate 767.

59 GWh of affordable energy annually to make a value addition in generation capacity in the power network of KP and the country.

The meeting also cleared the "Construction of 88 MW Gabral Kalam hydropower project" worth Rs. 36.555 billion and referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project will generate 339.19 GWh of affordable energy annually to make a value addition in generation capacity in the power network of KP and in the country.

The CDWP also approved a project namely "Disaster Climate Resilience Improvement Project AJK" worth Rs. 3.63 billion which is also funded through WB share of $347 million.

The main objective of this project is to find opportunity from the adversity, to ensure multi-hazard resilience built into design of all flood emergency reconstruction project, to enhance efficiency of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Planning Development Department and other national building departments for judicious and equitable emergency and normal planning efficient monitoring of implementation through input of knowledge for the future development and emergency response.

The forum also considered "Evacuation of Power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-1)" and "Pakistan Goes Global" but these projects were not cleared due to technical observations, hence decided to be discussedin next meeting.

The sponsored were directed to comply with the observation before consideration of next CDWP meeting.