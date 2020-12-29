CDWP clears Karachi water supply project, refers to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved three projects worth Rs. 5.52 billion besides recommending the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project worth Rs. 25.5 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Projects related to governance, physical planning and housing, education and science and technology were presented in the meeting.

The meeting approved a project related to governance section presented for extension in implementation period of "Young Development Fellows (2nd Revision)" worth Rs. 133.720 million.

The program aims to groom talented young women and men with distinguished academic background and potential for leadership.

This program will enhance the capacity of young Pakistanis in the area relevant to Planning Commission such as development, strategic planning, performance management & evaluation, project management, energy, public policy formulation and development communications.

The CDWP referred the project "Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) 260 MGD (Phase-1)" worth Rs. 25.55 billion to ECNEC for approval.

The K-IV designed with the total capacity of 650 MGD (million Gallons per day) to meet the demand of 18.5 million inhabitants of Karachi City.

The meeting also noticed the extraordinary delay in the project being executed by government of Sindh.

Hence Sindh government was requested to change the executing agency with WAPDA.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission emphasized that there was a severe water shortage in Karachi and therefore the project needed to be carried out on a fast track and all the agencies involved were committed to fast track/ prioritizing the project.

Another project titled "Provision of Clean Drinking Water in Model Areas UC-99, 100 & 101, Lahore" worth Rs. 1655.185 million was also approved in the meeting. A project related to education namely "Renovation/ Rehabilitation of Physical Infrastructure of 200 Educational Institutions under Prime Ministers' Education Reform Program in ICT, Islamabad (phase-II)" worth Rs. 3.737 billion was approved by CDWP.

The revised project envisaged for construction of 237 classrooms, repainting/renovation of infrastructure, repair of floors, rising of boundary wall, provision of concertina with barbed wire, construction of water tank etc.

The objective of the project is to provide better infrastructure of public institution, to provide conducive and better environment and to provide missing facilities in ICT schools.

A concept clearance paper presented by the government of Punjab namely "Revamping of Water supply and Sewerage Facilities in Multan" worth Rs. 4000 million was cleared by the concept clearance committee.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be the sponsoring agency while WASA, Multan Development Authority (MDA) would be the the executing agency of the project.