CDWP Clears KCR Project Worth Rs 273,071.429 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 08:38 PM

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as Modern Urban Railway project worth Rs 273,071.429 million, while referring it to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as Modern Urban Railway project worth Rs 273,071.429 million, while referring it to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The project was cleared in a meeting of CDWP chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan.The meeting was attended by the officials of Railways, representatives of provincial government and others relevant stakeholders, said a press release.

The Secretary Railway while briefing the committee apprised that under the project, the 43-kilometer dual track Urban Rail Mass Transit System will be constructed in a period of three years on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The main objective of the project is to provide reliable, safe and eco-friendly public transport to the metropolitan city of Karachi.

He informed that the project is expected to serve a daily 457,000 passengers, which is expected to soar to one million a day by the end of 33-years concession period.

It will deploy use of electric train and will be operational round the week. Under the plan, 30 stations would be constructed along the corridor covering the most densely populated areas of Karachi.

As per the route alignment, KCR commences from the existing Karachi city station, moves along the main line of PR on Drigh Road Station.

It further goes across Shahrah-e- Faisal and enters into Gulistan-e- Johar, and Gulshan-e- Iqbal.

Furthermore, it passes through the older residential areas of North Nazimabad, Nazimabad leading to SITE area and further to the Port, then reaches back to Karachi City Station.

The project is apart of overall scheme for improvement of transport infrastructure including road network, provision of Public Transport- Mass Transit facilities and Traffic management in Karachi, the largest metropolis.

The development of KCR as modern Urban Mass Transit System will add to the existing public transport facilities in Karachi which have fallen short to meet the incremental demand over the last few decades due to non-availability of modern mass transit facilities and decline in supply of large buses, while the city continues to expand.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that the implementation of the project is a challenge. "We need to invest in railway as Federal Government is committed to support such public interest projects," he added.

The committee also approved Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherpay (Phase-II) with revised cost of Rs 3,280.369 million, and project of Social Health Protection Initiatives, executed by KP government worthRs 3366.148m.

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nuclear Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE North Nazimabad Jahanzeb Khan From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

More Stories From Business

