CDWP clears six projects worth Rs 69.3 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Monday four projects worth Rs 25 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.3 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Monday four projects worth Rs 25 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.3 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

At a CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, projects related to health and transport and communications were presented.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

In health sector, the CDWP approved three projects including "Khyber Institute of Child Health & Children Hospital District Peshawar" worth Rs 7995.334 million, "Strengthening of DHQ Hospital (Building Capacity to respond COVID-19 and Future Pandemic) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" worth Rs 3343.423 million and "Establishment of 200-Bed Mother & Child hospital and Nursing College District Bhawalnagar" worth Rs 5625.00 million.

Three projects related to Transport and Communications worth Rs 52.29 billion presented in the meeting. First project titled "Procurement 600 Flat Container Bogies Wagon" worth Rs 11810 million recommended to ECNEC, second project namely "Construction of Awaran Naal Section of M-8 Project, Length 168 Km" worth Rs 32503.

79 million referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages construction of 168 km long road from Awran to Nal with 7.3 meter width and 2.5 meter shoulders on either side. The project road starts from Awaran and traverse through various towns. The second project presented in the meeting namely "Dualization & Improvement of Sohawa Chakwal Road project 3rd Revised" worth Rs 7980.475 million approved in the meeting. The project envisages improvement of 66.405 km long existing single carriageway to a width of 7.3 m and construction of additional 7.3 m wide road.

CDWP also cleared three concept clearance proposal namely "Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project" worth Rs 375.73 million, second Concept Clearance namely " Provision of Equipment & Personnel Training Provision to Airport Security Force and Pakistan Civil Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) International China" worth Rs 3272.509 million and the last one namely "Rehabilitation / Up-gradation of Rawal Lake Treatment Plan, Old Transmission Pipe and Water Testing Laboratory including Equipment approved by CDWP.