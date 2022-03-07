UrduPoint.com

CDWP Clears Three Projects Worth Rs 49,651.347m

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 11:47 PM

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared three projects worth 49,651.347 million which includes, Improvement & Widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, Procurement/ Manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives and construction of Mangi Dam in Quetta during its meeting held here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared three projects worth 49,651.347 million which includes, Improvement & Widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, Procurement/ Manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives and construction of Mangi Dam in Quetta during its meeting held here. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Secretary Railways, Secretary Ministry of Communication, Chairman National Highway Authority NHA and other key officials.

Chairman NHA apprised the meeting that the estimated cost of the Improvement & Widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road project and it will be executed in four packages.

He informed the meeting that in the first package, the road would be improved & widened in Chitral Town and in second phase from Booni (38km), in third phase from Booni to Shaidas (8km) and in four from Shaidas to Shandur (114km). The objective of the project is to facilitate the commuters and to promote the tourism industry. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Jahanzeb Khan stressed the importance of the design of the project.

The meeting also discussed in length the Procurement/Manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives project for various districts of the country with the estimated cost of Rs 14,761.206. The objective of this project is to procure/manufacture 25 diesel electric locomotives for shunting purpose of 2000-2200 HP which are direly needed for smooth train formation and operation.

Secretary Railway informed the meeting that the operational problems are being experienced due to old age locomotives used for shunting being uneconomical and these old aged locos are hindrance towards the revenue targets.

These new Shunting diesel electric locomotives will provide reliable and cost-effective train formation and shunting service.

The CWDP also cleared construction of Mangi Dam. The water conveyance from Dam to Quetta City is through 40km of 600mm diameter steel pumping main and 20km of 450mm diameter steel gravity main. Mangi Dam will enable a supply of 8.1mgd (15.1 cusecs) to Quetta City. The chair directed officials of Government of Balochistan to give priority and due consideration to complete the project by June 2023.

