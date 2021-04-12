UrduPoint.com
CDWP Clears Two Projects Of Rs 93.28 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved a project worth Rs 3.72 billion and recommended another project worth Rs 89.56 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

At a CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan here, projects related to Agriculture, Food, Climate Change and Physical Planning and Housing were presented.

The CDWP approved the project related to Agriculture, food and Climate Change was presented in the meeting namely " Village Rehabilitation Programme (VRP) under Umbrella program of COVID-19 responsive and other natural clematis control program, sub component No. 3 National Program for Water & Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) & sub component No.4 National Program for Improvement in Local Infrastructure Livelihood" worth Rs 3.72 billion.

The project envisages to provide 54,615 household surveyed in 101 Union Councils of five districts, development of a comprehensive dashboard, safe drinking water supply schemes and "Latrines" to the poor households, Brick pavements schemes along with sanitation drains.

The meeting referred another project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely "Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project" worth Rs 89.56 billion referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project aims to provide integrated WASH infrastructure development to almost 2000 villages, to provide safely managed drinking water and improved sanitation facilities to the rural population in 2000 selected villages, rejuvenate the existing water supply and sanitation infrastructure, to support the institutional reform, educate and raise awareness about behaviors etc.

Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

