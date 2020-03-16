CDWP forum approves concept clearance proposal to cope with COVID-9

A special meeting of the Concept Clearance Committee of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved a proposal to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in the country by initiating precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):A special meeting of the Concept Clearance Committee of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved a proposal to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in the country by initiating precautionary measures.

The meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended.

by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary EAD Syed Pervaiz Abbas and other senior officials from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Pesenting the concept paper of "Pakistan National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19" in the meeting, the Chief Health said the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had evolved the project to enhance the country capacity for preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, by establishing functional coordination mechanism at the national and provincial levels.

He said the Federal Government was working to strengthen preparedness to identify and diagnose primary cases, effectively respond to minimize impact of COVID-19 through surveillance strengthening, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and coordination.

Dr Jehanzeb Khan stated that strong surveillance would help in prevention of the outbreak. He said Pakistan already had a law named "Emergency Diseases Control Act" that supported immediate measures against outbreak of any diseases.

Such situations, he said, were dealt at national level and the Federal Government would fully support the provincial governments to control the pandemic.

The Secretary Planning stated that the general public needed to be informed about the safety measures to effectively control the coronavirus.

The Secretary EAD informed the meeting that loan financing was made available by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). However, grant financing should be explored from other multilateral organizations, he added.

The CDWP forum approved the concept clearance proposal.