CDWP gives go-ahead to 9 projects of Rs 15.40 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday nine development projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 15.40 billion related to health, food and agriculture sectors.

The meeting of the CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Eight projects worth Rs. 10.14 billion related to health under COVID-19 program submitted by Government of Punjab were presented in the meeting.

The CDWP approved a project "up-gradation of DHQ Hospital, District Hafizabad" worth Rs. 8.281 billion. It also approved another project "Up-gradation of THQ Hospital Minchinabad Division, Bhawalngar from 40 to 100 Bed" worth 378.596 million.

Similarly the meeting approved a project titled "Construction of 10 Bedded Emergency Ward at THQ Level Hospital Lalamusa Tehsil Kharian District Gujarat" worth Rs. 71.976 million and "Up-gradation of THQ Hospital Kharian, District Gujrat, 70 to 100 Bedded " worth Rs.

197.344 million.

The other projects approved by the CDWP in health sector include "Construction of 20 Bedded Surgical Ward at THQ Hospital , Chunian. District Kasur" worth Rs. 132.884 million, "Construction of 20 Bedded Trauma Center & Revamping of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Pattoki, and District Kasur" worth Rs. 292.207 million, "Provision of Missing Facilities at THQ hospital Naushera, District Khushab" worth Rs. 255.458 million and "Up-gradation of 20 Bedded RHC Uch Sharif into 60 Bedded THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, District Bahawalpur" worth Rs. 535.300 million.

A project related to Food and Agriculture presented in the meeting namely "National Program on Animal Disease Surveillance and Control Phase-I" worth Rs. 5228.120 million was approved.

The project aims at setting up an animal disease surveillance and control system by implemented throughout the country and will generate information/data in real time for policy analysis, taking operational decisions and for showcasing to international organizations and trading partners, strengthening of cold chain system for vaccine storage, transportation and delivery, up gradation of 9 labs to diagnose FMD stereotyping and other reportable diseases.