UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Gives Go-ahead To 9 Projects Of Rs 15.40 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

CDWP gives go-ahead to 9 projects of Rs 15.40 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday nine development projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 15.40 billion related to health, food and agriculture sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday nine development projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 15.40 billion related to health, food and agriculture sectors.

The meeting of the CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Eight projects worth Rs. 10.14 billion related to health under COVID-19 program submitted by Government of Punjab were presented in the meeting.

The CDWP approved a project "up-gradation of DHQ Hospital, District Hafizabad" worth Rs. 8.281 billion. It also approved another project "Up-gradation of THQ Hospital Minchinabad Division, Bhawalngar from 40 to 100 Bed" worth 378.596 million.

Similarly the meeting approved a project titled "Construction of 10 Bedded Emergency Ward at THQ Level Hospital Lalamusa Tehsil Kharian District Gujarat" worth Rs. 71.976 million and "Up-gradation of THQ Hospital Kharian, District Gujrat, 70 to 100 Bedded " worth Rs.

197.344 million.

The other projects approved by the CDWP in health sector include "Construction of 20 Bedded Surgical Ward at THQ Hospital , Chunian. District Kasur" worth Rs. 132.884 million, "Construction of 20 Bedded Trauma Center & Revamping of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Pattoki, and District Kasur" worth Rs. 292.207 million, "Provision of Missing Facilities at THQ hospital Naushera, District Khushab" worth Rs. 255.458 million and "Up-gradation of 20 Bedded RHC Uch Sharif into 60 Bedded THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, District Bahawalpur" worth Rs. 535.300 million.

A project related to Food and Agriculture presented in the meeting namely "National Program on Animal Disease Surveillance and Control Phase-I" worth Rs. 5228.120 million was approved.

The project aims at setting up an animal disease surveillance and control system by implemented throughout the country and will generate information/data in real time for policy analysis, taking operational decisions and for showcasing to international organizations and trading partners, strengthening of cold chain system for vaccine storage, transportation and delivery, up gradation of 9 labs to diagnose FMD stereotyping and other reportable diseases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Kasur Bahawalpur Hafizabad Khushab Kharian Chunian Pattoki Minchinabad Ahmadpur East From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives

5 minutes ago

Blinken in Speech to NATO Accuses Russia of Disinf ..

6 minutes ago

Drug pusher convicted

6 minutes ago

Flu shot linked to fewer, less severe Covid cases: ..

6 minutes ago

Court grants bail to three PML-N workers involved ..

6 minutes ago

US Navy Renews Radar Contract to Track Border Terr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.