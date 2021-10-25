UrduPoint.com

CDWP Gives Go-ahead To Health Insurance Scheme In Punjab Worth Rs 332 Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

CDWP gives go-ahead to health insurance scheme in Punjab worth Rs 332 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday considered two projects worth of Rs345.626 billion and recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries/divisions.

A project related to health was presented in the meeting namely "Implementation of Universal Health Coverage under health insurance programme in Punjab" worth Rs 332.844.878 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The main objective of the programme includes insurance scheme coverage for 100% population of Punjab for its permanent residents as per CNIC issued by NADRA.

The scheme will provide cashless in-patient healthcare secondary and priority care services through an open enrollment policy.

There is no limit to family size. The health insurance programme is a hospitalization scheme mainly; daycare admission will also be covered in the programme. Household members of the family will be able to avail the health cover including accessing the secondary care hospitalization component including maternity benefits.

Another project related to Higher Education Commission was presented in the meeting namely "Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP)- Revised" worth Rs12.

782 billion that was recommenced by the forum to ECNEC for further approval.

The period of completion and expected date of completion is 60 months. The main objective of the projects is to focus on low and equitable participation for students from disadvantaged backgrounds; poor quality of teaching and research conditions (including inadequate and irrelevant research, and limited links between HEIs and the industrial and services sectors of the economy); below-par institutional governance and management, especially lack the Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS), which severely complicates long-term sectoral and institutional planning, monitoring, and accountability. These challenges are particularly exacerbated for affiliated colleges; Technical assistance Higher education policy development and Capacity building through partnerships, regulation and funding of higher education sector and project management monitoring and evaluation, and Higher Education Data Repository and Data-Driven Services.

Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission directed all officials concerned to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socioeconomic well-being of the people of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Education Punjab HEC Family All From Billion

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

48 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

48 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

48 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

48 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

48 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.