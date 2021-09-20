CDWP gives go-ahead to two projects worth Rs 54 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved a project worth Rs 2.66 billion and recommended another project worth Rs 51.299 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

The projects related to Transport and Communications were considered in the meeting.

A project related to Transport & Communications presented in the meeting namely "Feasibility Studies and Detailed Engineering Design for KPCIP (Transport and Municipal Services) Under Project Readiness Financing PRF2" worth Rs 2666.08 million were discussed in detail by the forum.

The project's location is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar.

The project envisages engineering and procurement support, planning feasibility detailed design and capacity building for Urban Municipal Services, project management, financial management, procurement, transport planning, etc.

Another Transport & Communications project presented in the meeting namely "New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd Revision" worth Rs 51298.175 million referred to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The second revised PC-1 of the project has been submitted by Aviation Division scope and cost of ASF camp, CAA residential building to be funded and executed by Pakistan side has increased.

The forum accorded go-ahead being an ongoing project with the directions to review PSDP requirements keeping in view limited development portfolio and future revenues to the country.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission also directed that combine electricity generation from Solar & Wind should be explored to meet the future needs for Gwadar Airport.