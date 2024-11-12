- Home
CDWP Goes Paperless; Planning Minister Terms It ‘positive Development’ Towards Modernization
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired the first paperless meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), marking a significant step toward digital transformation within the government.
“We are committed to promoting a paperless environment. This shift is a positive development towards national progress and modernization,” he said, according to a news release.
He said environmental protection was the government’s top priority, and paperless initiatives were essential for sustainable and eco-friendly growth.
From now on, Ahsan Iqbal said, all CDWP meetings would be conducted digitally, with members instructed to attend with their laptops, ensuring an efficient and organized approach.
The Ministry of Planning is transitioning entirely to digitalization, an initiative critical for enhancing government performance and fostering transparency.
He was of the view that the digitalization would not only reduce paper usage but also enable timely and effective monitoring of government projects.
“This transition aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of building a modern and digitalized Pakistan, paving the way for significant advancements,” the minister added.
