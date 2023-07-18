CDWP okays 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41bln

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved 10 development projects worth Rs1,073.41 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved 10 development projects worth Rs1,073.41 billion.

Out of these, three projects worth Rs9.41 billion have been approved by the CDWP, while the forum also recommended seven projects worth Rs 1,064 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration, a news release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by, Secretary of the Planning Ministry Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Additional Secretary, Senior Joint Economist, Members of the Planning Commission and representatives from various Ministries and Divisions.

The projects discussed in the meeting covered sectors such as Agriculture & food, Education, Transport & Communications, and Water Resources.

One of the projects, namely "Prime Minister's National Programme for Socialization of Agriculture Tube Wells," with a cost of Rs. 377,236.275 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The Ministry of education presented a project titled "Establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline, F-11/1 Islamabad," worth Rs2,637.769 million, which was approved by the CDWP.

The forum also approved a project called "Establishment of Women Sub-Campus, University of Swat, Charbagh Swat, KPK," worth Rs 1,360.266 million.

The Transport & Communications sector presented five projects in the forum.

The first project "Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Construction of Road from Raiwind Road up to Multan," worth Rs 17,785.8250 million has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The second project namely the "Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Program," worth Rs188,965.060 million, has also been sent to ECNEC.

While the third project, the "Construction of Yariq - Tank Road" with a length of 35 km and a cost of Rs. 5,414.450 million, was approved by the CDWP forum.

Whereas the fourth project "Construction of Hyderabad - Sukkur 306 km, 6 Lane Divided Fenced Motorway on Built Operate Transfer," worth Rs. 308,194 million, has been recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The fifth project "Construction of KhawazaKhel � Besham Expressway" spanning 48 km and costing Rs. 79,130.878 million, was also sent to the ECNEC.

The Ministry of Water Resources presented two projects "Garuk Storage Dam District Kharan" worth Rs 27,553.186 million and "Remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System" worth Rs 61,793.367 million, which the form recommended to ECNEC for consideration.