CDWP okays 15 projects of Rs. 269 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Monday eight projects worth Rs 36 billion besides recommending seven projects worth of Rs 233 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting of the committee was held here, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Two projects related to environment sector were presented in the meeting. First project titled "Sindh Resilience project (PDMA Component Phase-II" worth Rs.15.31 billion was referred to ECNEC. The project's objective is to enhance resilience to nature disasters, including public health emergency response and resource management during public health emergencies. The meeting approved another environment sector project "Developing Revenue Linkage between Marmara Research Center, Turkey & Pakistan Metrological Department Pakistan" worth Rs. 168.308 million.

In Physical Planning sector, the meeting referred a project titled "Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project" worth Rs. 17.661 billion. The proposed project will finance intervention that will be implemented over two phases. In the immediate emergency response phase, activities will mitigate high flooding risks linked to the monsoon rains.

The meeting approved another project titled "Contraction of New Building for Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi Registry Saddar, A.M area Karachi" worth Rs. 4.423 billion.

In Transport and Communications sector, the CDWP approved a project "Widening and carpeting Bonni -Buzund -Torkhow road (28Km) District Chitral" worth of Rs. 1.22 billion. The project envisages improvement and carpeting of 28 Km long section of the Bonni- Buzund- Torkhow road to make it all weather roads.

It will improve a pavement width of 12 feet with 3 feet shoulder on each side along with construction of 4 Nos.

Second project namely "Construction /up gradation of Dirgi Shahbozai to Tonusa Sharif Road" worth Rs. 8.943 billion was also approved by CDWP.

Two position papers related to Transport and Communications were also presented in the meeting. First project namely "Construction of Gwadar Ratodero Road Project M-8" worth Rs. 38.026 billion and up-gradation, widening and construction of Surab Hoshab Road N-85" worth Rs. 28.823 billion, both projects were recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Three projects related to water resources and one position paper were presented in the meeting. The projects titled "Flood Protection Sector Project-III NFPP-IV" worth Rs. 95.98 billion and"Sindh resilience Project for Strengthening Flood Embankments & Construction Small Dams includes System for Improving Resilience" worth Rs. 23.702 billion were referred to ECNEC.

Third project namely "Construction of 100 Small Dams in Balochistan- Package-III" worth Rs. 8.877 billion was referred to ECNEC.

The objective of the project is to harness flood flows for direct irrigation, ground water recharge, agriculture development and poverty alleviation through environmentally acceptable and sustainable projects. Ministry of Water Resources also presented one position paper titled "Construction of 100 Small Dams in Balochistan" worth Rs.13.513 billion that was recommended to ECNEC for approval.

The CDWP approves three projects related to education sector including "Establishment of National Curriculum Council Secretariat" worth Rs. 425.10 million, "Establishment and Operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the Country" worth Rs. 7.7 billion, and "Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGs relating to Education and six EFA goals" worth Rs. 4.276 billion.