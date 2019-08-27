CDWP okays 6 projects of Rs 216 bn

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Tuesday, two projects worth Rs.3.33 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs. 213.20 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Tuesday, two projects worth Rs.3.33 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs. 213.20 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of CDWP was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials from Federal and provincial governments.

Projects related to Information Technology, Health, Governance, Physical Planning and Housing and Transport & Communications, were presented in the meeting.

The meeting considered 'Sehat Sahulat Program, the new name of Prime Minister's National Health Program (phase 2)" worth Rs. 31.

9 billion and referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The CDWP also approved the project "Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion service in Islamabad Capital Territory" worth Rs.102.857 million.

In Transport & Communications sector, the CDWP referred Construction of Peshawar Turkham Motorway project as part of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project of worth Rs. 41440.5 million.

The project "Construction of BRT Red Line Project" worth Rs. 78384.33 million was also recommended to ECNEC.

The CDWP also recommended "Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow BRT Corridor)" worth Rs. 61436 million to ECNEC.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing was presented namely "Construction of AJK Legislative Assembly Complex" worth Rs. 2854.122 million and was approved.