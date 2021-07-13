UrduPoint.com
CDWP Okays Five Projects Of Rs 405.7 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Tuesday two development projects worth Rs 3.37 billion while recommended three projects of Rs 402.3 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan considered projects related to governance, physical planning & housing, transport & communications, and education sectors.

A project related to governance was presented in the meeting namely "Establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Program Support Unit (PSU) in Finance Department and Planning and Development (P&D) board respectively under Punjab Resources Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Program" worth Rs 8.6785 billion. The meeting recommended the project to ECNEC for further approval.

The program aims to increase own sources revenue and improve reliability of resources allocations and access to digital services for people and firms in the province.

The program primarily addresses the tree challenges including fiscal risk management, revenue mobilization and expenditure management through better use of information system.

The CDWP approved a project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely "1.2 MGD R.O.D Plant (Chinese Grant)" worth Rs 2.124 billion.

The meeting referred two projects related to Transport & Communication presented in the meeting namely Construction of Dir Motorway" worth Rs 38.991 billion and "Peshawar D.I Khan Motorway (360 KM)" worth Rs 27.6529 billion to ECNEC for further approval.

Both roads will considerably reduce the traffic congestion and will provide a fastest route for the people moving with the region and beyond.

A project related to education sector presented in the meeting namely "Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education" worth Rs 1.253 billion was also approved in the forum.

The main objective of the project is to mainstream religious education in Pakistan by registering all Denii Madaris (seminaries) of Pakistan with the ministry of Federal education, Islamabad and facilitation them to introduce the contemporary subjects from SSc/HSSC in next 5 years.

CDWP also approved one position papers namely "Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project for COVID -19" worth Rs. 810.396 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Education Punjab Motorway China Traffic Dir I Khan All From Billion Million Housing

