CDWP okays projects worth Rs 50 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four projects worth of Rs. 6.8 billion and recommended one project worth Rs. 43.32 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Projects related to energy, information technology, transport and communications were presented during the meeting.

The CDWP approved a project of energy sector namely "16 MW Hydro Power Project Naltar-III, Gilgit" worth Rs. 6.2 billion.

The objective of the project is to construct 16 MW Hydropower project to transmit energy to Gilgit through existing 66 kv transmission line of Naltar-V for meeting power requirements of the Gilgit Town and its surrounding areas.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan.

Three projects related to information Technology including "Feasibility study for Establishing of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund" worth Rs. 84.200 million, "Feasibility study and consultancy for Development of STZ (Special Technology Zones) in Pakistan" worth Rs.

165 million and "High Impact Skills Boot Camp" worth Rs. 420.011 million were presented in the meeting. The CDWP approved all the three projects.

Ministry of Communications presented the project related to Transport and Communications titles "Sialkot (Sambrial) - Kharian Motorway" worth Rs. 43328.552 million referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages of construction of 69 km long 4 lane wide Sambrial-Kharian Motorway with structures to be constructed for 6 lanes. It will be a divided controlled access with 0.6 m New Jersey Barrier as median and having a Right of Way of 100m.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary Motahar Niaz Rana appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the officers of Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives for conducting the weekly meetings of CDWP with utmost diligence.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conference.