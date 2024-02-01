CDWP okays Rs2 bln project, recommends 3 projects worth Rs136.6 bln 3 to ECNEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday approved a development project worth Rs.2 billion and recommended three projects worth Rs. 136.660 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan while among others, it was attended by Secretary Planning, Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions and Chairman ACS (Dev) from provincial governments.

CDWP considered projects related to energy, physical planning housing and transport and communications sectors were considered in the meeting.

The forum approved a project related to the physical planning and housing sector, specifically focusing on the "Construction of Litigants Facilitation Center for Litigants of District Courts in Sector G-10/1 Islamabad," with a cost of Rs. 1,989.990 million.

The Primary objective of the project is to establish a facility catering to the needs of litigants and lawyers. It will include various amenities such as the Litigants Facilitation Center, Cafeteria, Multipurpose Hall, Banks, Dispensary, Shop, Bar Room (Male and Female), prayer Hall, library and Day Care, Office of IBA and IBC, along with Soft & Hard Landscaping and Internal Road.

A project related to Energy sector under the title "Expansion of 48MW Jagran Hydropower Station (Phase-II) in District Neelum, AJ&K (Revised), with a cost of Rs. 14,744 million has been considered and recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The Power Development Organization of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is designated for the operations and maintenance of the project.

The financing structure involves Rs. 12,717.764 million to be sourced from AFD, while the remaining Rs. 1,277.753 million is proposed to be funded through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The Ministry of Communications presented a project in the Transport & Communication sector titled "2nd Carriageway Torkham Jalalabad Road Project, Afghanistan," with a cost of Rs. 16,465.883 million, which was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The National Highway Authority is designated as the Executing Agency for the project, while the costs for maintenance and operation will be met by the government of Afghanistan.

Upon completion, the Project Road will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Works, Government of Afghanistan. The project is financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). It is a government of Pakistan-funded initiative aimed at assisting the government of Afghanistan in the Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of its road network.

Another project of the T&C sector namely the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Road Development Project" worth Rs. 105,450 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding. The ADB share is Rs. 91,200.00 million (86.5%) and the Govt. of KP share is Rs. 14,249.00 million (13.5%).