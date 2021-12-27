CDWP okays two projects worth Rs. 191.722bn

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:57 PM

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved one development project with a cost of Rs. 528.383 million and recommended another project worth Rs. 191.19 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved one development project with a cost of Rs. 528.383 million and recommended another project worth Rs. 191.19 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Projects related to health, physical planning & housing, education, and information technology sectors were presented in the meeting of CDWP.

The CDWP meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, presented a project related to Health namely "Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services in ICT" worth Rs. 528.383 million approved in the forum.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding (KFW grant) and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The overall project objective is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Regional Blood Centre (RBC) in Islamabad to provide safe blood and blood products to the linked hospital blood banks of ICT.

Elimination of duplication of services, improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness by placing hospital blood banks under RBC 3 Islamabad for the supply of safe blood products.

Increasing voluntary non-remunerated blood donation (VNRBD) from 12% (estimated) to 1000/, in a phased manner including conversion of replacement/family donors to regular blood donors and ensuring rational use of blood and blood products.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely "Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV 650 MGD (1st Revised)" was also presented by the Ministry of Water Resources at a cost of Rs. 191.194 billion.

The project was recommended at reduced scope and cost that is 260MGD water and the cost is Rs. 126 billion with the constitution of a Committee to settle certain observations before submission of the project to ECNEC.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission emphasized that there is a severe water shortage in Karachi and therefore the project needs to be carried out on a fast track basis.

CDWP forum cleared two Positon papers worth Rs. 3176.284 million. The first PP was presented by the Ministry of Federal Education namely "Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education" worth Rs. 1253.420 million and the second PP was presented by the Ministry of Information Technology namely "Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan Phase-1 ICT" worth Rs. 1922.864 million.

