CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday recommended three projects worth Rs 126 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The CDWP met her with Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission in the chair, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, members of the Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning, as well as representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

Two projects related to transport & communications sector were presented in the meeting. The first project pertained to up-gradation and widening of Jaglot -Skardu Road 164 km (2nd revised) worth Rs 33,270.600 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is executed on EPC / Turnkey basis. The revised project envisages widening, up-gradation and improvement of existing 167 km Jaglot Skardu road (S- 1).

The existing road with varying width of 3.8 m to 4.0 m will be widened to 8.5 m and 12.3 m formation width with allied structures and facilities. Around 47% length of the road (78.3 km) will be designed with carriageway width of 7.3 m (rolling terrain) and 53% length of road (88.7 km) will be designed with carriageway width of 6.1 m (hilly terrain).

The scope of work includes construction of 21 new bridges and culverts to replace causeways along with allied facilities. The earlier 1st revised PC-I was accorded approval with slight difference in scope as follows;

Around 30% length of the road (50 km) will be designed for speed of 70 ~ 90 km/hr with carriageway width of 7.3 m (rolling terrain) and 70% length of road (114 km) will be designed for speed of 40 ~ 60 km/hr with carriageway width of 6.1 m (hilly terrain).

The scope of work includes construction of 20 new bridges and 40 culverts along with allied facilities.

The second project was “Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur km 318 – 404 (NBC/SBC) and 32 x damaged Bridges under ADB Flood Emergency Loan (Revised)” worth Rs.

57,245.400 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project shall be financed through Special Financing in the Form of Flood Emergency Loan from Asian Development Bank amounting to US $150 Million. (Average exchange rate is 279). Equivalent to Rs. 41,850.0 million in terms of Pak Rupee. The Revised PC-I envisages, rehabilitation / reconstruction of 86-kilometer long and 7.3-meter wide with 03-meter wide outer TST Shoulder and 01-meter wide asphaltic shoulder on either side from Moro to Ranipur in the Districts of Naushehro Feroz and Khairpur Mir's of Sindh Province.

The project includes 32-bridges i.e construction of 09-bridges and rehabilitation of 23-bridges, on NHA Network all over the Country i.e National Highways & Motorway (M-8) (N-95, N-25, N-50, N-65, N-5, N- 55, N-15, N-35), all over the Country.

Based on the information received from the Site Authorities regarding extent of damages and inundation and information gathered through field visits, the Project has been divided into 14 Lots, restoration of which is proposed under funding from ADB Emergency Loan.

A project related to Health was presented in the meeting namely “Prime Minister’s Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection” worth Rs. 35,411.950 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project partners China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives.

The source of funding is 195 million Chinese Yuan (to screen 50% of the target population, and the government of Pakistan, through the Public Sector Development Programme, will cover the cost of remaining 50% of the population screening for Hepatitis C. the project intends to screen 100% of the population in two phases. In the first phase, districts with a high prevalence of Hepatitis C will be included, whereas the remaining 50% will be covered in the next phase.

The target will be to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan by 2030.