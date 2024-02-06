Open Menu

CDWP Recommends Rs 23.8 Bln Project For Automated Indus Basin Irrigation System

Published February 06, 2024

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), has recommended Rs 23.8 billion project for automated Indus Basin Irrigation system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), has recommended Rs 23.8 billion project for automated Indus Basin Irrigation system.

The CDWP was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission,

Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The CDWP discussed vital projects related to the energy, transport and communication, and water resource sectors. The forum also recommended the revised PC-1 titled Installation of Telemetry System for Real Time Discharge Monitoring at 27 key sites on Indus Basin Irrigation system, presented by the Ministry of Water Resources with a total cost of Rs. 23,834.707 million, to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

Indus Basin Irrigation system is proposed to be financed through PSDP. Rs.500 million would be sponsored by IRSA through its resources. The project is under the ownership of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), with execution responsibilities given to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). After two year post completion period, IRSA will take over the operation and maintenance of this transformative venture.

Currently, the Indus Basin Irrigation water management system operates on manual procedures.

Decisions regarding water distribution rely on manual calculations at barrages and information obtained through traditional means like phone or fax.

The absence of automated monitoring system has led to a situation where gate positions are unknown, causing control issues for provincial irrigation departments and potential inter-provincial disputes.

To address these challenges, IRSA plans to install state-of-the-art telemetry equipment at 27 key locations.

This equipment, proven effective in similar environmental conditions worldwide, will replace manual operation and provide real time data on water flow and gate positions. The project aims to eliminate mistrust, harmonize provincial relationships, and ensure compliance with the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991. The objectives of the project are multi-faceted ensuring online, accurate information on water availability and flow at key locations.

The project includes the installation of cutting-edge equipment, the establishment of a data centre, and client workstations at key locations. This, in turn, will foster confidence, transparency, and equitable water sharing in line with government policies.

Additionally, the project's completion will contribute to the overall improvement of the country's social, agricultural, and industrial system, generating employment opportunities during the project execution and subsequent maintenance phases. It is to be noted that IRSA mandated by a 1992 Act of Parliament, plays a pivotal role in regulating and distributing surface water among provinces in accordance with the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991.

