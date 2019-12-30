Cebu Pacific boosts its fleet with Airbus A320NEO aircraft

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB),the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier,signed a Purchase Agreement with Airbus SAS for the order of 15 A320NEO (New Engine Option) family aircraft

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2019) Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB),the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier,signed a Purchase Agreement with Airbus SAS for the order of 15 A320NEO (New Engine Option) family aircraft. The transaction is valued at USD2 Billion.

The 15-aircraft order includes up to 10 A321XLR (Xtra Long Range) jets, the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft.

The increased capacity of the A320neo will result in a 7 per cent reduction in cost per seat; and a reduction of fuel burn and emissions of as much as 15 per cent.

The Purchase Agreement is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Cebu Pacific with Airbus in June 2019 during the Paris Air Show—the global aerospace industry’s biggest trade event for an order of 31 next generation aircraft. As for the Purchase Agreement, the 16 widebody A330 NEO aircraft was already finalised in October, and this latest Purchase Agreement completes the remaining part of the Memorandum of Understanding.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2024.By 2024, Cebu Pacific expects to have an all-next generation fleet of Airbus jets.

Year-to-date, Cebu Pacific has accepted delivery of 10 brand-new aircraft—five (5) Airbus A321NEO and four (4) A320NEO, as well as an ATR 72-600.

The CEB fleet is comprised of a total of 75 aircraft, including seven (7) Airbus A321CEO, 30 Airbus A320, eight (8) A330, seven (7) ATR 72-500, 12 ATR 72-600, and an ATR Cargo Freighter. The ATR aircraft is used by subsidiary Cebgo to service inter-island flights in the Philippines where jet operations are not possible.

CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of five (5) years.

Cebu Pacific flies daily from Dubai to Manila—its first long haul destination and has proven its commitment to provide only the best services, from upgrading its fleet to offering value-for-money flight options. In addition, CEB has the widest network in the Philippines, connecting travelers from the UAE to 37 local destinations and 26 international destinations with over 120 routes.

UAE passengers who want a hassle-free booking experience with Cebu Pacific may book through www.cebupacificair.com or their mobile app—available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.