Cebu Pacific Celebrates Eid Al Adha With AED79 Seat Sale

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:55 PM

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 seat sale

Cebu Pacific also offers more flexible options for bookings made on this promo

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) UAE-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and residents can now plan their next travel to the Philippines as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, holds a AED79 seat sale in time for the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

The seat sale, which will run from July 28 until July 31, allows travellers to book Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED79, for travel between November 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Even better, bookings made during this seat sale promo come with FREE unlimited rebooking.

More flexibility

Earlier on, the airline has introduced more flexible options for passengers, to give them peace of mind in booking flights during this period.

These sale flights may be rebooked an unlimited number of times, without any fee, and only with minimal fare difference, should the passenger have a change in travel plans or an emergency arises.

Passengers can conveniently manage their flights through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.

Safety measures in place

The airline has also intensified its safety and preventive measures to ensure safe travel. Among these is a guideline for Contactless Flights, to safeguard the health of passengers and crew alike. To know more.

