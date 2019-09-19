Cebu Pacific continues digital transformation with SmartKargo, strengthens cloud-based cargo solutions for consumers and businesses

Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB), the largest Philippine carrier renews its contract with technology solutions company QuantumID Technologies to ramp up end-to-end platform SmartKargo for its shipment service CEB Cargo

Dubai, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB), the largest Philippine carrier renews its contract with technology solutions company QuantumID Technologies to ramp up end-to-end platform SmartKargo for its shipment service CEB Cargo.

The partnership will continue the cloud-based real-time management of CEB’s air cargo business using the advanced SmartKargo operating system. SmartKargo is a platform that helps CEB Cargo manage the business.

SmartKargo’s innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) solution empowers customers with real-time shipment information from booking to arrival destination, and advanced tools such as mobile apps that streamline customer experience via kiosks at the warehouse.

The cloud-based solutions enable customers to track their cargo through providing real-time information about their shipment. “The SmartKargo Cloud solution has equipped CEB Cargo with the advanced digital tools to run our business,” said Alex Reyes, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Commercial.

“We are very pleased to continue the partnership and look forward to sustained growth that SmartKargo has enabled.

” SmartKargo capabilities allowed paperless Airway Bills (e-AWBs), and ease of booking for CEB Cargo agents and customers by allowing single-screen data entries.

In addition, the solution provides simplified pricing and rate-making capabilities; real-time capacity management; user-configurable business Intelligence and reporting; and integrated Cargo Revenue accounting.

The platform supports streamlined participation with partners doing e-commerce—facilitating B2B or B2C door-to- door operations via mobile applications as well as third party integration. “We at SmartKargo look forward to continue providing CEB Cargo with solutions and tools to grow their business,” said Jay Shelat, Executive Vice President at QuantumID Technologies.

“We are happy and grateful to be working with an outstanding team of cargo professionals and excellent leadership.” Cebu Pacific was the first Asian carrier to adopt the SmartKargo Cloud platform in 2013.