UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Continues Digital Transformation With SmartKargo, Strengthens Cloud-based Cargo Solutions For Consumers And Businesses

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:07 PM

Cebu Pacific continues digital transformation with SmartKargo, strengthens cloud-based cargo solutions for consumers and businesses

Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB), the largest Philippine carrier renews its contract with technology solutions company QuantumID Technologies to ramp up end-to-end platform SmartKargo for its shipment service CEB Cargo

Dubai, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB), the largest Philippine carrier renews its contract with technology solutions company QuantumID Technologies to ramp up end-to-end platform SmartKargo for its shipment service CEB Cargo.

The partnership will continue the cloud-based real-time management of CEB’s air cargo business using the advanced SmartKargo operating system. SmartKargo is a platform that helps CEB Cargo manage the business.

SmartKargo’s innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) solution empowers customers with real-time shipment information from booking to arrival destination, and advanced tools such as mobile apps that streamline customer experience via kiosks at the warehouse.

The cloud-based solutions enable customers to track their cargo through providing real-time information about their shipment. “The SmartKargo Cloud solution has equipped CEB Cargo with the advanced digital tools to run our business,” said Alex Reyes, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Commercial.

“We are very pleased to continue the partnership and look forward to sustained growth that SmartKargo has enabled.

” SmartKargo capabilities allowed paperless Airway Bills (e-AWBs), and ease of booking for CEB Cargo agents and customers by allowing single-screen data entries.

In addition, the solution provides simplified pricing and rate-making capabilities; real-time capacity management; user-configurable business Intelligence and reporting; and integrated Cargo Revenue accounting.

The platform supports streamlined participation with partners doing e-commerce—facilitating B2B or B2C door-to- door operations via mobile applications as well as third party integration. “We at SmartKargo look forward to continue providing CEB Cargo with solutions and tools to grow their business,” said Jay Shelat, Executive Vice President at QuantumID Technologies.

“We are happy and grateful to be working with an outstanding team of cargo professionals and excellent leadership.” Cebu Pacific was the first Asian carrier to adopt the SmartKargo Cloud platform in 2013.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Mobile Company Reyes Cebu From Asia

Recent Stories

Unity needed for resolution of Muslim issues inclu ..

4 minutes ago

7 in 10 Pakistanis (69%) believe that smoking shou ..

4 minutes ago

Aliya fined, Najiha warned for showing dissent

7 minutes ago

Badminton championship from Friday

14 minutes ago

Japanese Court Clears Ex-TEPCO Executives of Negli ..

14 minutes ago

Explosion burns seven in Multan

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.