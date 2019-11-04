Cebu Pacific offers Buy-One-Get-One-Deal to the Philippines!

Book from November 4 to November 6 to take a friend along for free, Expect month-long deals and offers to cap off the year

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) It’s almost time to welcome 2020, and what better way than to score the lowest seats and deals from Dubai to the Philippines than with Cebu Pacific. This whole month of November, expectyear-round lowest fares to over 60 destinations and buy-one-get-one promos on flights!

This last Super Seat Fest of the year is a great chance for UAE travelers to scour all those island destinations in the widest domestic network of Cebu Pacific. Pick one—or more and fly to more fun in the Philippines in 2020.

The travelers from the UAE no longer need to wait all night or tear your hair out trying to book those seats on sale! An array of exciting travel deals awaits you over the next few weeks. That’s ample time to finalize vacation plans. Planning is always the key to getting the most of vacay time and budgets.

This month, Cebu Pacific offers a chance for UAE nationals and residents to take a friend for free when they book a flight ticket with Cebu Pacific. You can catch Dubai to Manila flights for as low as AED 395 one-way base fare, and get a ticket without additional charge once you book your trip! Just use the promo code PLUSJUAN when you book from November 4 to November 6, or until seats last. The promo covers the travel period from June 1, 2020, until October 15, 2020, so take this chance to grab the best deals on #CEBSuperSeatFest!

If you want to get these amazing promos more effectively, here are some hacks to help:

Plan, plan and plan!

Seats on sale get booked fast so always have alternative destinations and travel dates ready. Read on the details of any seat sale—including destinations covered and travel period to have a Plan A, B, and even Plan C.

Research shows that planning and booking for trips at least six months before the departure date have a higher probability of getting deeply discounted seats and travel deals. Check the calendar not just for the early part of 2020, but even until the second quarter next year to determine those travel dates.

Make those travel decisions even before the seat sales open.

Need for speed

Each visitor on the Cebu Pacific website is allotted limited time to book per session to give way to others. Hence, the faster a transaction is completed, the higher the chance of scoring seats on sale.

It’s best to get all the details down. List down the preferred destination, travel dates and flight schedule to make sure the booking is correct.

Personal details—including complete name, date of birth, contact information, as well as passport number and expiry date—should be on-hand before the sale begins to make it faster to complete the booking.

Make sure to also have the mode of payment and details on-hand. For credit card or debit card payments, required details include card number, the full name of the cardholder, the security code (or the CVV number), expiry date and billing address.

And more importantly, make sure to clear the cache data and browsing the history of the device to be used to log into the Cebu Pacific website to ensure stability in page loading and completing the transaction. A fast, reliable internet connection is also a plus.

Gather intel

Like or follow the official accounts of Cebu Pacific on Facebook (@cebupacificairphilippines), Twitter (@cebupacificair), and Instagram (@cebupacificair) to get updated information on our seat sales before heading to cebupacificair.com to book your seats and score those travel deals.

End the year with these early holi-deals. Fly to more fun with the #CEBSuperSeatFest! Book now through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.