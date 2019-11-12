Cebu Pacific opens applications for the new batch of Cadet Pilots

Calling all aspiring pilots! Filipinos with dreams of flight will get another chance to make their vision a reality as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier, opens the search for its ninth batch of scholars for the Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program

Cebu Pacific is committed to help aspiring pilots reach their dreams through its this full scholarship program. The first two batches of cadet pilot graduates are soon to be full-fledged First Officers of the airline.

Cebu Pacific is looking for 16 new recruits to take this journey. Filipino college graduates (of any degree) who are proficient in English, have an average grade of at least 80 percent or its equivalent in subjects related to Math, Physics, and English, and are in good physical condition, are welcome to apply.

The application period for this batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots will run until November 13, 2019,8:00 PM, Dubai time, at https://www.

surveymonkey.com/r/JWFMS5G.

Application is absolutelyfree, and only applicants who pass the online pre-screening will proceed with the next stages of the selection process.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a “study now, pay later, zero-interest” training program to become full-fledged commercial pilots with guaranteed employment with the airline. All expenses are shouldered by Cebu Pacific first, and successful cadet-pilots will reimburse the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years.

The program entails 52 weeks of week integrated flight training, theory and education at Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Adelaide, Australia—one of the best aviation schools in the region. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot’s License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.