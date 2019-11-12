UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Opens Applications For The New Batch Of Cadet Pilots

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Cebu Pacific opens applications for the new batch of Cadet Pilots

Calling all aspiring pilots! Filipinos with dreams of flight will get another chance to make their vision a reality as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier, opens the search for its ninth batch of scholars for the Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) Calling all aspiring pilots! Filipinos with dreams of flight will get another chance to make their vision a reality as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier, opens the search for its ninth batch of scholars for the Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program.

Cebu Pacific is committed to help aspiring pilots reach their dreams through its this full scholarship program. The first two batches of cadet pilot graduates are soon to be full-fledged First Officers of the airline.

Cebu Pacific is looking for 16 new recruits to take this journey. Filipino college graduates (of any degree) who are proficient in English, have an average grade of at least 80 percent or its equivalent in subjects related to Math, Physics, and English, and are in good physical condition, are welcome to apply.

The application period for this batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots will run until November 13, 2019,8:00 PM, Dubai time, at https://www.

surveymonkey.com/r/JWFMS5G.

Application is absolutelyfree, and only applicants who pass the online pre-screening will proceed with the next stages of the selection process.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a “study now, pay later, zero-interest” training program to become full-fledged commercial pilots with guaranteed employment with the airline. All expenses are shouldered by Cebu Pacific first, and successful cadet-pilots will reimburse the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years.

The program entails 52 weeks of week integrated flight training, theory and education at Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Adelaide, Australia—one of the best aviation schools in the region. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot’s License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Dubai Adelaide Cebu Philippines November 2019 All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance ..

48 seconds ago

NAB Court rejects Zardari's request regarding his ..

1 minute ago

Realme offering amazing discount on best-selling b ..

7 minutes ago

#PictureClearHai with Infinix S5 32MP In-display S ..

12 minutes ago

Cabinet to decide removal of Nawaz Sharif's name f ..

14 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal,cronies to give u ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.