Cebu Pacific to increase flight frequency on Manila-Dubai-Manila route starting August 13

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th August, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, will increase its flight frequency between Manila and Dubai from its current once weekly to twice weekly starting August 13, 2020.

CEB’s Dubai-Manila flights are scheduled to operate every Monday and Friday, while its Manila-Dubai service operates every Sunday and Thursday.

With this added frequency, Filipinos who are currently in the UAE can find it easier to make plans for their essential travel to the Philippines.

In addition, CEB has also adjusted its passenger options—allowing for increased flexibility and added peace of mind given the developing situation for air travel all over the world. These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking for new bookings (but may be subject to fare difference), waived rebooking fees for three months of existing booking (subject to fare difference), and extension of the Travel Fund validity to two years.

CEB has intensified precautionary measures across its operations, in accordance with best global practices and safety standards. Travelers can expect layers of enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep all passengers and personnel safe. These safety measures include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures.

Travel regulations issued by the governments of the Philippines and the UAE will be implemented as necessary and applicable.

This is a developing situation. CEB may adjust flights depending on government regulations. The airline will contact passengers through the email addresses and mobile numbers provided upon booking for any information regarding their flights. They will also provide updates through the website and official social media accounts.