CEIF IMSciences Organizes Seminars On Islamic Banking

CEIF IMSciences organizes seminars on Islamic banking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):The Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) IMSciences with the support of Faysal Islamic Bank, conducted three consecutive awareness seminars on Islamic Banking for Shariah scholars at Jaamia Darul Furqan, Hayatabad Peshawar, Jaamia Arabia Kohat. Jaamia and Tehseen Ul Quran Bannu.

A large number of local religious scholars attended the events.

During the seminars, the participants were briefed on different aspects of Islamic Banking and Finance.

Addressing the seminars, the speakers urged the participants to provide guidance to people in bringing Shariah compliance in their business and investments.

The seminars are part of the efforts of CEIF and Faysal Islamic Bank to promote Islamic Finance education, research and best industry practices.

