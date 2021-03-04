UrduPoint.com
CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA Sign MoU To Build Capacity For Digital Storytelling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:08 AM

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for digital storytelling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):The Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) and RINSTRA Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to build students' digital storytelling skills.

This agreement will enable digital skills through interactive workshops, seminars, and courses, with RINSTRA providing its state-of-the-art platform for digital docu-film festivals and theme-based video competitions, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion Director of the Center for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA) Kamal Siddiqi said, " this partnership with Rinstra will help our students test their digital storytelling ideas and creative expressions." "We are hoping to generate new ideas around social challenges and economic opportunities with Rinstra through content competitions and documentary film festivals"he said.

He informed that this would be a great opportunity for the creative minds at CEJ and its alumni of more than 2000 professionals associated with us to create a new genre of media-entrepreneurship in the country.

" Co-founder and Chairman of RINSTRA, Dr. Adil Akhtar in his message said, "through this collaboration, CEJ-IBA and RINSTRA would create short-form storytelling techniques i.e. movies, dramas, music videos, theater, documentaries and videos for RINSTRA and other digital platforms." He further said, 'RINSTRA' is the gateway for Pakistani content and talent to the local and international media markets and digital platforms.

Rising stars on RINSTRA are promoted on the main RINSTRA platform that will open-up global opportunities for the creative minds in the country and beyond.

He said the state-of-the-art RINSTRA platform allowed content creators to discover, create, showcase, and monetize their content creation and creative pursuits.

Chief Executive Officer RINSTRA Amir Jahangir, said, "this partnership is important to enable young storytellers to be equipped with digital skills that can help them sustain their creative pursuits and economic wellbeing."He said RINSTRA had a vision to create 1000,000 content creators in the next five years, that can create a new digital creative economy surpassing US$ 150 million in the country."

