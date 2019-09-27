UrduPoint.com
Cement Export Declines 13pc To $42.150m: PBS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

The export of cement from the country during the first two months of current financial year 2019-20 witnessed decline of 13.16 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last Year

The cement export from the country was recorded at $42.150 million during July-August (2019-20) as against the export of $ 48.537 million during July-August (2018-19), showing negative growth of 13.16 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

In terms of quantity, the exports of the cement also decreased by 11.04 percent from 985,076 metric tons to 1,107,358 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed decline of 39.27 percent during the month of August 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The cement export in August 2019 was recorded at $ 16.

745 million against the export of $27.572 million in August 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the export of cement also decreased by 34.09 percent in August 2019 when compared to the exports of $25.405 million in July 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during first two months of the current fiscal year dipped by 35.86 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-August (2019-20) was recorded at $3.924 billion against the deficit of $6.118 million in July-August (2018-19), the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports from the country increased by 2.79 percent, from $3.651 million last year to $3.753 million during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 21.41 percent by falling from $9.769 million last year to $7.677 million this year.../395

