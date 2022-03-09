UrduPoint.com

Cement Export Decrease 1.68% In 7 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Cement export decrease 1.68% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The exports of cement witnessed a decrease of 1.68 percent during the first seven months of financial year 2021-22, against the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $160.927 million during July-January (2021-22) against the exports of US $163.671 million during July- January (2020-21), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also dipped by 12.52 percent by going down from 4,932,700 metric tons to 4,315,293 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement were decreased by 17.29 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during January 2022 were recorded at US $17.159 million against the exports of US $ 20.746 million in January 2021.

On month-on-month basis, exports of cement declined by 38.22 percent during January 2022 when compared to the exports of US $ 27.776 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed.

