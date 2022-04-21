UrduPoint.com

Cement Export Decrease 5pc In 3 Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 01:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The exports of cement witnessed a decrease of 5.08 percent during the three quarters of the fiscal year 2021-22, against the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $199.370 million from July-March (2021-22) against the exports of US $210.045 million during July- March (2020-21), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also dipped by 16.31 percent going down from 6,247,086 metric tons to 5,277,877 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement decreased by 26.19 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during March 2022 were recorded at the US $19.

817 million against the exports of US $ 26.849 million in March 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement however increased by 6.39 percent during March 2022 when compared to the exports of US $ 18.627 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports increased by 24.98 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandise exports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $23.355 billion as compared to the exports of $18.687billion during July-March (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandise imports went up by 49.10 percent from $39.489 billion last year to $58.877 billion during the period under review.

