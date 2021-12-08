UrduPoint.com

Cement Export Decreases 37% In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 06:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The exports of cement from the country witnessed a decrease of 37.99 percent during the first four months of financial year 2021-22, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $ 65.450 million during July-October (2021-22) against the exports of US $ 105.545 million during July- October (2020-21), said a news release issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement dipped by 44.20 percent by going down from 3,233,754 metric tons to 1,804,285 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement were also decreased by 69.18 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during October 2021 were recorded atUS $ 10.249 million against the exports of US $ 33.249 million in October 2020.

On month-on-month basis, exports of cement declined by 69.69 percent during October 2021 when compared to the exports of US $ 33.813 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

