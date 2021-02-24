UrduPoint.com
Cement Export Decreases 3.80% In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:55 PM

The exports of cement from the country witnessed a decrease of 3.80 percent during the seven months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The exports of cement from the country witnessed a decrease of 3.80 percent during the seven months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported cement worth US $163.673 million during July-January (2020-21) as against the exports of US $170.133 million during July-January (2019-20), showing negative growth of 3.80 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however rose by 9.44 percent by going up from 4,507,145 metric tons to 4,932,501 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement dipped by 16.58 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during January 2021 were recorded at US $ 20.749 million against the exports of US $ 24.872 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement however increased by 7.78 percent during January 2021 as compared to the exports of $19.251 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

