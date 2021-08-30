UrduPoint.com

Cement Export Decreases 47.80% During July 2021

16 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

Cement export decreases 47.80% during July 2021

The cement exports witnessed a decrease of 47.80 percent during the first month of current fiscal year 2021-22, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The cement exports witnessed a decrease of 47.80 percent during the first month of current fiscal year 2021-22, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cement worth $11.967 million during July 2021 against the exports of $22.925 million during July 2020, showing a decline of 47.

80 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also dipped by 50.04 percent by going down from 741,391 metric tons to 299,605 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of cement also decreased by 16.46 percent during July 202q as compared to the exports of $14.325 million in June 2021, the PBS data revealed.

