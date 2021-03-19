UrduPoint.com
Cement Export Decreases Over 5pc, Reaches $183.198 Million

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Cement export decreases over 5pc, reaches $183.198 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of cement from the country witnessed a decrease of 5.53 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $183.198 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of $193.924 million during July-February (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however increased by 6.09 percent by going up from 5,156,063 metric tons to 5,469,953 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement also decreased by 17.93 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during February 2021 were recorded at $19.525 million against the exports of $23.791 million in February 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement dipped by 5.

90 percent during February 2021 when compared to the exports of $20.749 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 4.29 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $16.304 billion against the exports of $15.633 billion during July-February (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 7.49 percent by growing from $31.483 billion last year to $33.840 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country s trade deficit increased by 10.64 percent during the first eight months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $17.536 billion against the deficit of $15.850 billion last year.

More Stories From Business

