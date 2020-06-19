UrduPoint.com
Cement Export Decreases Over 6pc, Reaches $242.507 Million

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:28 PM

Cement export decreases over 6pc, reaches $242.507 million

The exports of cement witnessed decrease of 6.79 percent during the first eleven months of financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The exports of cement witnessed decrease of 6.79 percent during the first eleven months of financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $242.507 million during July-May (2019-20) against the exports of $260.170 million during July-May (2018-19), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement increased by 6.94 percent by going up from 6,136,274 metric tons to 6,562,179 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement increased by 13.22 percent during the month of May 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during May 2020 were recorded at $19.303 million against the exports of $17.049 million in May 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement also grew by 47.

01 percent during May 2020 when compared to the exports of $13.130 million in March 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in eleven months of current financial year and declined by 27.75% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.85% and reached to $19.801 billion against the exports of $21.256 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.93% and went down from $50.410 billion last financial year to $40.866 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.065 billion against the deficit of $29.154 during last year, showing decline of 27.75 percent.

