UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cement Export Increase 5.60pc In 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Cement export increase 5.60pc in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 5.60 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported cement worth US $ 44.540 million during July-August (2020-21) as against the exports of US $ 42.149 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 5.60 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement increased by 29.35 percent by going up from 1,064,154 metric tons to 1,376,536 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement increased by 28.93 percent during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during August 2020 were recorded at $21.

585 million against the exports of $16.742 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement however decreased by 5.85 percent during August 2020 as compared to the exports of $22.925 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

The country trade deficit witnessed reduction of 8.32 percent during the first two months current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at $3.382 billion against the deficit of $3.689 billion, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.27 percent, by going down from $3.744 billion last year to $3.584 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed decreased of 6.28 percent, from $7.433 billion last year to $6.966 billion this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shehzad Akbar laughs at Shehbaz Sharif after Marya ..

2 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up

1 minute ago

Tehmina Paasha elected unopposed president FWCCI

1 minute ago

Researchers discover high-speed jet closest to bla ..

1 minute ago

Whale strandings: some notable events

1 minute ago

Slovakia Becomes First EU Country to Say It Does N ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.