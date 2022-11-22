UrduPoint.com

Cement Export Increases 1.25% To $66.270 Mln In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Cement export increases 1.25% to $66.270 mln in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 1.25 percent during the first four months of the financial year 2022-23, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $66.270 million during July-October (2022-23) against the exports of US $65.451 million from July-October (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however dipped by 26.61 percent going down from 1,804,285 metric tons to 1,324,142 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement increased by 94.32 percent during the month of October 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during October 2022 were recorded at US $19.916 million against the exports of US $10.249 million in October 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement declined by 31.65 percent during October 2022 when compared to the exports of US $ 29.137 million in September 2022, the PBS data revealed.

