Cement Export Increases 140.99% In July 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The export of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 140.99 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the same month last year.
The country exported cement worth US$34.924 million during July 2025 as opposed to the export of US$14.492 million during July 2024, showing a growth of 140.
99 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the cement exports also rose by 117.50 percent from 403,260 metric tons to 877,086 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, cement exports decreased by 16.54 percent during July 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$41.848 million in June 2025, the PBS data revealed.
