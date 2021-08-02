UrduPoint.com

Cement Export Increases By 3.26%

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:00 PM

Cement export increases by 3.26%

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 3.26 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports were recorded at $267.910 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $259.441 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also increased by 9.77 percent by going up from 7,119,834 metric tons to 7,815,153 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement however decreased by 15.42 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement during June 2021 were recorded at $14.325 million against the exports of $16.937 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement also dipped by 49.79 percent during June 2021 when compared to the exports of $28.

528 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports increased by 18.28 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 25.304 billion against the exports of US $ 21.394 billion during July-June (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review was also increased by 26.60 percent by growing from US $ 44.553 billion to US $ 56.405 billion during the fiscal year (2020-21).

Based on the figures, the country trade deficit was increased by 34.29 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded as US $ 31.101 billion against the deficit of US $ 23.159 billion.

395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif rejects â€˜fake newsâ€™ of his deci ..

Shehbaz Sharif rejects â€˜fake newsâ€™ of his decision to resign from PML-N Pres ..

12 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.98 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.98 a barrel Friday

16 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast ..

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast of Indonesia

31 minutes ago
 Malicious campaign against Pakistan: FO strongly c ..

33 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health approves use of Sinopharm vacci ..

Ministry of Health approves use of Sinopharm vaccine for 3-17 age group

46 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive begins in different districts tod ..

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts today

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.