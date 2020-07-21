UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cement Export Witnesses 4.52% Decrease During FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Cement export witnesses 4.52% decrease during FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The cement exports of the country witnessed a decrease of 4.52 percent during fiscal year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cement worth $259.441 million during July-June (2019-20) against the exports of $271.728 million during July-June (2018-19), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement increased by 10.79 percent by going up from 6,411,359 metric tons to 7,103,373 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement increased by 46.52 percent during the month of June 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during June 2020 were recorded at $16.935 million against the exports of $11.558 million in June 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement decreased by 12.

27 percent during June 2020 as compared to the exports of $19.303 million in May 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.12% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.81% and reached to $21.394 billion against the exports of $22.958 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.61% and went down from $54.763 billion last fiscal year to $44.574 billion of same period of fiscal year 2019-20. Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $23.180 billion against the deficit of $31.805 during last year, showing decline of 27.12 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

31 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

41 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

54 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

1 hour ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.