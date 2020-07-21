Cement export witnesses a 4.52 per cent decrease

UrduPoint.com
Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics says that the country has exported cement worth $ 259.441 million during July-June (2019-20) against the export of $ 271.728 million during July and June of 2018 and 19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Amid fears of Coronavirus, the cement export of the country witnessed a decrease of 4.52 per cent during the fiscal year 2019-20 against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

In a report, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said that the country exported cement worth $259.441 million during July-June (2019-20) against the exports of $271.728 million during July-June (2018-19). It said that the export in terms of quantity, increased by 10.79 percent by going up from 6,411,359 metric tons to 7,103,373 metric tons.

During the month of June 2020 as compared to the same month last year, the export of cement, on year-to-year basis, increased by 46.52 percent.

The exports of cement from the country during June 2020 were recorded at $16.935 million against the exports of $11.558 million in June 2019. The export of cement on month-on-month basis, decreased by 12 per cent, said the report, pointing out that 27 percent during June 2020 as compared to the exports of $19.

303 million in May 2020.

It may be mentioned here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.12% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.81% and reached to $21.394 billion against the exports of $22.958 billion of the same period of last year.

The country s imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.61% and went down from $54.763 billion last fiscal year to $44.574 billion of same period of fiscal year 2019-20.

The trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $23.180 billion against the deficit of $31.805 during last year, showing decline of 27.12 percent, it added.

