UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cement Exports Decrease 8.19pc To US $223.203 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:21 PM

Cement exports decrease 8.19pc to US $223.203 mln

The exports of cement from the country witness decreased of 8.19 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The exports of cement from the country witness decreased of 8.19 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cement worth US $223.203 million during July-April (2019-20) against the exports of US $243.120 million during July-April (2018-2019), showing negative growth of 8.19 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement grew by 3.

69 percent from 5,949,918 metric tons to 5,738,195 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cement exports also declined by 39.94 percent during the month of April 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cement exports in April 2020 were recorded at $13.130 million against the exports of $21.863 million in April 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cement decreased by 18.70 percent in April 2020 as compared to the exports of $16.150 million in March 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same March April 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

PHC, Subordinate judiciary opened

3 minutes ago

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

4 minutes ago

Five arrested, weapons and narcotics seized in Sar ..

4 minutes ago

Pak Post offers POS to fulfill requirements of sma ..

4 minutes ago

Iran says scientist jailed in US to return in days ..

4 minutes ago

106,738 persons provided cash under Ehsaas Emergen ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.