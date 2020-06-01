Cement exports decrease 8.19pc to US $223.203 mln

The exports of cement from the country witness decreased of 8.19 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The exports of cement from the country witness decreased of 8.19 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cement worth US $223.203 million during July-April (2019-20) against the exports of US $243.120 million during July-April (2018-2019), showing negative growth of 8.19 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement grew by 3.

69 percent from 5,949,918 metric tons to 5,738,195 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cement exports also declined by 39.94 percent during the month of April 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cement exports in April 2020 were recorded at $13.130 million against the exports of $21.863 million in April 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cement decreased by 18.70 percent in April 2020 as compared to the exports of $16.150 million in March 2020.