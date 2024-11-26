Cement Exports Increase 12.39% To $104.617 Mln In Four Months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 12.39 percent during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $104.617 million during July-October (2024-25) against the exports of US $93.086 million during July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 18.68 percent from 2,407,804 metric tons to 2,857,639 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 49.30 percent during the month of October 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during October 2024 were recorded at US $39.423 million against the exports of US $26.405 million in October 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also rose by 38.37 percent during October 2024 when compared to the exports of US $28.490 million in September 2024, the PBS data revealed.
