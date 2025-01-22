Cement Exports Increase 23.21% To $167.472 Mln In 1HFY 2024-25
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 23.21 percent during the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $167.472 million during July-December (2024-25) against the exports of US $135.925 million during July-December (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 33.82 percent from 3,505,672 metric tons to 4,691,376 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 45.47 percent during the month of December 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during December 2024 were recorded at US $31.898 million against the exports of US $21.927 million in December 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also rose by 3.04 percent during December 2024 when compared to the exports of US $30.957 million in November 2024, the PBS data revealed.
