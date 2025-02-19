Cement Exports Increase 24.85% To $188.091 Mln In 7 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 24.85 percent during the first seven months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $188.091 million during July-January (2024-25) against the exports of US $150.653 million during July-January (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 35.34 percent from 3,896,244 metric tons to 5,273,028 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 40 percent during the month of January 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during January 2025 were recorded at US $20.619 million against the exports of US $14.728 million in January 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, cement exports however decreased by 35.36 percent during January 2025 when compared to the exports of US $31.898 million in December 2024, the PBS data revealed.
