Cement Exports Increase 28.19% To $230.067 Mln In 9 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 28.19 percent during the nine months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $230.067 million during July-March (2024-25) against the exports of US $179.472 million during July-March (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 39.91 percent from 4,637,735 metric tons to 6,488,810 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 41.30 percent during the month of March 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during March 2025 were recorded at US $22.
004 million against the exports of US $15.572 million in March 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also surged by 10.17 percent during March 2025 when compared to the exports of US $19.972 million in February 2025, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 7.69 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-March (2024-25) were recorded at $24.690 billion against $22.926 billion during July-March (2023-24), it added.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.33 percent by growing from $40.054 billion last year to $42.589 billion during the first nine months of the current year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
More Stories From Business
-
Cement exports increase 28.19% to $230.067 mln in 9 months4 minutes ago
-
CDNS attain Rs 1140 billion savings target by start of last quarter of FY 2024-251 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Bank Rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 20255 hours ago
-
Pakistan must bridge trade gap with Africa: Minister Shafay17 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus visits RCCI19 hours ago
-
Sufian applauds GCCI President efforts for organizing Expo- 202520 hours ago
-
ACIAR- CSIRO delegation visits UAF to discuss climate resilient and adaptive water allocation in Pak ..20 hours ago
-
Business delegation visits SCCI21 hours ago
-
Malik welcomes Karachi-Chittagong shipping route restoration22 hours ago