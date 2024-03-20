Open Menu

Cement Exports Increase 39.26% To $163.900 Mln In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Cement exports increase 39.26% to $163.900 mln in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 39.26 per cent during the first eight months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $163.900 million during July-February (2023-24) against the exports of US $117.691 million during July-February (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 71.67 per cent going up from 2,473,225 metric tons to 4,245,717 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed a decrease of 22.32 per cent during the month of February 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during February 2024 were recorded at US $13.248 million against the exports of US $17.055 million in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement also dipped by 10.05 per cent during February 2024 when compared to the exports of US $14.728 million in January 2024, the PBS data revealed.

