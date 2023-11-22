Open Menu

Cement Exports Increase 40.46% To $93.087 Mln In Four Months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 40.46 per cent during the first four months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $93.087 million during July-October (2023-24) against the exports of US $66.271 million during July-October (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 81.69 per cent going up from 1,324,110 metric tons to 2,405,798 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 32.58 per cent during the month of October 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during October 2023 were recorded at US $26.405 million against the exports of US $19.916 million in October 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement however witnessed nominal decrease of 2.35 per cent during October 2023 when compared to the exports of US $27.041 million in September 2023, the PBS data revealed.

